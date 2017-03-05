India emerging as a fascist, imperialist state: APHC

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has said that India is emerging as a fascist and imperialist state and its claim of being the largest democracy in the world stands exposed.

The spokesman of the APHC made this statement in response to the statement of Minister Venkaiah Naidu that Azadi slogans would invite action under sedition law; the APHC spokesman termed this assertion as a manifestation of New Delhi’s frustration, KMS reported.

The APHC said, “Indian rulers don’t believe in democratic setup, instead they are hell-bent on muzzling the right to expression by enacting black laws and by brutal use of power. This type of lawlessness could never be justified in a civilised society,” he added.

He said more and more people are supporting our movement and the intellectual class in India now understands the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

“The new tendency in reputed educational institutions like Ramjas College and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is encouraging as they are displaying their resentment against Delhi for its unrealistic Kashmir policy,” the statement elaborated.