Imran Khan hails huge public participation in PSL final

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday appreciated public participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final being held in Lahore.

In a Twitter message, the cricketer-turned-politician extended good wishes to both the Quetta Gladiators and the Peshawar Zalmi in the league’s final.

“Good luck & best wishes to both cricket teams in the PSL final. Really appreciate the public’s participation. May Allah keep everyone safe,” Imran wrote.

Earlier, the PTI chairman voiced strong opposition to holding the PSL final in Lahore, calling it “madness”.

“God forbid if any mishap happens we can say goodbye to international cricket in Pakistan for next decade,” he said.