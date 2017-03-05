Imran Khan declines PSL final invitation, prays tournament ends peacefully

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Shaharyar Khan to excuse him for not being able to attend the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) final and thanked him for the invitation.

Khan said he won’t be able to attend the event but he prays the PSL tournament concludes without any incident.

“I am hopeful the nation as well as cricket fans will have an opportunity tomorrow to witness exemplary cricket,” he added.

Earlier, Imran asked PCB to give out free tickets for the enclosure named after him at the Qaddafi stadium.

He further says that a ticket worth Rs. 12000 is too expensive for an enclosure and it isn’t fair.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the news saying that the PSL final has been turned into an elitist event.

PSL final is scheduled to be held between Quetta Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi amid stringent security measures at the Qadaffi stadium Lahore on Sunday, the 5th of March