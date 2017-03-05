Hacker reveals simple trick to get free rides from Uber

A hacker has discovered a simple trick way to get free Uber rides by uncovering a security bug for the popular ride-hailing service.

Anand Prakash, a product security engineer, has revealed a simple trick that he used to get free rides anywhere in the world.

The computer programmer says that he was testing Uber’s app to find any security loopholes and found one quite easily.

Prakash an ethical hacker who also runs his own blog says that the loophole was related to the payment method whereby using an invalid method would get him free rides.

“Users can create their account on Uber.com and can start riding. When a ride is completed, a user can either pay cash or charge it to their credit/debit card,” he says, adding, “But, by specifying an invalid payment method for example abc, xyz etc, I could ride Uber for free.”