Gwadar Port significant for city’s progress

ISLAMABAD: Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Dostain Jamaldin on Sunday said that the port has a significant importance in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said the International level trade has been started through this port and the administration has been planning to establish free economic zones in Gwadar as well as electronic products and other industries.

The port chairman said that there were chances of improvement in trade activities in Gwadar after successful ECO summit and Chinese investment and added that the CPEC would open new ways of economic development.

Gwadar would be among the most developed cities of the country, in near future, as the government has initiated massive development projects.