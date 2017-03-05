Ed Sheeran hit Justin Bieber with golf club

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran hit Grammy-winning singer Justin Bieber accidentally in the face with a golf club on a night out.

The 26-year-old recalled a fun evening in Japan with Bieber which involved him and Bieber urging him to use his mouth as a golf tee.

“We were in Japan. We’d been out partying. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘I need to aim this properly’ and I swung,” Sheeran explained.

Unfortunately, the Thinking Out Loud hit-maker missed the target and hit Bieber’s cheek instead.

“I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was one of those crazy moments,” he said.

Sheeran and Bieber have also collaborated together with Sheeran penning the Sorry singer’s song Love Yourself.