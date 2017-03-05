CSA delegation meets Burney

KARACHI: A delegation of 18 Probationary Officers from the Civil Services Academy, visited the office of Ansar Burney Trust International to meet Chairman and former Human Rights Federal Minister Advocate Ansar Burney.

The group has been on an official Country Study Tour under the 44th Common Training Program (CTP). Human rights activist Ansar Burney accompanied by the Ansar Burney Trust Vice Chairperson Shaheen Burney shared their personal experiences on activism with the delegation.

Advocate Shagufta Burney Advocate Danish Ali and Advocate Qurrat-ul-ain were also present in the meeting.