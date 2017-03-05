Citizens celebrate PSL final as festival

LAHORE: Citizens on Sunday celebrated the PSL final like a festival in Lahore and proved nation’s resilience to terrorism.

People from all walks of life celebrated the day, especially youths and children expressed their joy by wearing colourful shirts, hats, face-paintings and traditional dresses.

Kids were seen singing, chanting and dancing on patriotic and pulsating songs like “Hum zinda qaum hain”, “Dill dil Pakistan” and countless others.

Besides this, people of all ages showed love with the country on return of the international cricket in the homeland.

People were of the view that Pakistan is a peaceful and supportive land for international cricket and the world would come to know it through the successful holding of a match.

A large number of temporary stalls were also installed in this regard.