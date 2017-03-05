Benedict Cumberbatch will be a part of Avengers: Infinity War as Doctor Strange

A while back rumours were rife that Benedict Cumberbatch will not be a part of Avengers: Infinity War because of conflicting schedule issues due to his work in The Current War. We were wondering if there would be a stand-in, who would play the role of Doctor Strange in one of the most awaiting Marvel movies. Now Sherlock actor has squashed all these rumours in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the occasion of Doctor Strange being released on Blue Ray.

Cumberbatch said that the rumours were a bit of an exaggeration. He went on to explain, “There’s a great deal that can be done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and any comic universe. Whether it’s hiding a pregnancy, to having someone there who’s on another side of the world, but there’s only so much they can do without you. So, I’ll be there. Don’t worry.” He also added, “I’ve got a script and I’ve been reading it and it’s very, very good fun.”

When asked about his experience working with Chris Hemsworth for the post credit scene, he said, “Oh Chris is a great guy, and it was a lovely interaction. There might be a little bit more to see of that in Thor.”

Benedict Wong was also present and when asked if he would be a part of Infinity War, he said, “I can neither confirm nor deny.” But if Wong was a part of this universe ‘hypothetically’, which dynamic between two characters would he want to see? Wong said it would be great to see Wong and Spider-man. Yes, Wong was a huge fan as a kid and now. “I used to collect Spider-Man comics growing up as a kid and I am a grown up kid now. To be invited into the Marvel universe, and to have been a part of this is a real dream,” he said.