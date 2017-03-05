Audience enthralled by PSL closing ceremony

A daring free fall by the five paratroopers of the Pakistan Army was the highlight of the closing ceremony of the second season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which won the hearts of the packed crowd here on Sunday evening.

Renowned singer Ali Zafar, Fakhar, and Ali Azmat performed to entertain the crowd with their famous songs. The cricket-crazy crowd gave a warm welcome when both the finalist teams, Peshawar and Quetta entered the ground. Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy showed a kind gesture by taking selfies with the fans besides dancing to the tune of the drum along with the team members.

Speaking on the occasion PSL Chairman Najam Sethi gave credit to CM Sharif for holding the final at historic Gadaffi Stadium.

Najam said the PSL and Pakistan cricket belong to the people of the Pakistan who extended all-out support and cooperation to turn the dream of bringing the PSL final to its home of cricket.

He said today’s final had proved that Pakistani people were capable of doing productive work and congratulated the people of Pakistan for making the final a big success.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the crowd interrupted the speech of Sethi with chants of ‘Go Nawaz Go’.