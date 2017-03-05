ANF nail dealer pushing drugs around education institutes

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi arrested a drug peddler for allegedly selling narcotics in and around education institutions of the city.

Sleuths of the force recovered several drugs including Ice, Ecstasy, heroin and hashish from the suspect, the ANF said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The force had been put on alert following disclosure of rampant drug abuse in the higher education institutions of the twin cities.

On the special directive of ANF Director General Major General Nasir Dilawar Shah, it had launched a special drive to apprehend criminals supplying drugs to students of educational institutions. Following days of reconnaissance, ANF officials swooped down on a man, later identified as Ejazul Hassan, in Sector F-10 Markaz.

Hassan a resident of Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested and 500 grammes of hashish, 25 grammes of Ice and 80 grammes Ecstasy powder were recovered his possession. The ANF said Hassan was allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students of educational

institutions in Islamabad.