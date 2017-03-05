Ali Zaffar ready to take stage at PSL closing ceremony

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zaffar announced that he would indeed be performing at the closing ceremony at the final of the Pakistan Super League at the Gadaffi stadium on Sunday.

The singer confirmed his availability through a tweet he sent out on his official account saying “You all mean the world to me. Performing tomorrow :)”

You all mean the world to me. Performing tomorrow 🙂 Phir seeti bajay gi, stage sajay ga #AbKhelJamayGa. Let’s do this! Pakistan Zindabad. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 4, 2017

The singer had earlier announced that he would not be able to perform at the final in a succession of twitter statements saying he was tied down by a number of filming commitments.

Zaffar has been closely associated with the tournament since its inception, singing this year’s hit league anthem Ab Khel Jamay Ga. The star also sang Ab Khel Kay Dikha which was the official song for the tournament’s innagural edition. “I am honoured to have been chosen to write, compose and perform the anthem again this year,” he said in a statement. His earlier refusal to perform at the closing ceremony had been all the more disappointing considering he had been an ambassador for the Islamabad United and was active in promoting the cricket league.

The tournament will thus end as it began with Zaffar taking center stage as he did in the opening ceremony alongside Shaggy and Shehzad Roy.