AIOU admission last date today

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced that Monday (March 6) is the last date for admission in Spring 2017 semester, without late fee.

The aspiring candidates have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date keeping in view eligibility criteria for their respective programs. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study.

Besides matriculation to PhD level programs, the university has launched four teachers’ training programs in line with the policy of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The teaching programs include: MEd one year (specialization secondary teacher Education and elementary teacher education,

BDd (1 and half year), eligibility MA/MSc/BS, BEd (two and half year) eligibility BA/BSc, and BEd elementary/secondary (four years) eligibility intermediate.

The HEC has recently converted one-year BEd program into four year on the basis of FA and FSc education and the University has rescheduled it teaching program accordingly.

MEd one year has been offered for specialization in elementary teacher education, science education, special education, secondary teachers education and distance & non-formal education.

Meanwhile, the University has declared most of the results of Spring 2016 from Matriculation to Ph.D-level, enabling the continuing students to take admission in next program.

Admission forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the University’s main campus, 44 regional campuses and more than 100 coordinating offices across the country. The same could also be obtained from the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk for online admission.