Against all odds, Pakistan appears stronger, more united: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday said the nation has risen stronger, united and more prosperous against all the odds on the night of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

In a statement issued by the PM office media wing, the prime minister said over the past four years, ‘we have become stronger, safer and more stable, creating an environment conducive to national aspirations.’

“Today, Pakistan proved to the world that our days of isolation are over,” he said, adding cricket is dear to all of us.

He expressed his pleasure that the administration had provided the people to experience the exhilaration and passion of their favourite game.

“This is the first step in putting Pakistan back on the map within the sporting arena and a positive sign for the future to come,” the statement quoted the PM.