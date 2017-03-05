3,700 illegal immigrants arrested in Sindh this year

KARACHI: The Sindh police, in the first two months of this year, arrested more than 3,700 illegal immigrants from across the province, including over 2,700 from Karachi, and registered cases against them.

This was stated in a police performance report for January and February 2017 presented to Inspector Sindh General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja here, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The IGP was apprised that, under the National Action Plan, 3,717 illegal immigrants were arrested across the province under 2,080 cases this year till February 28.

These arrests included 2,759 illegal immigrants, who were taken into custody under 1,647 cases from three police zones of Karachi.

Khawaja has called for ensuring extraordinary security at every level for the protection of life and property of the people and directed to chalk out a strategy for the current year against crimes on the basis of comprehensive and coordinated measures under security and policing plan.

The Sindh IGP also directed to beef up security measures and that actions against crimes should be made foolproof and more effective.

The report submitted by Sindh Operations AIG Shiraz Nazeer to the IGP about the police performance in the current year up to February 28, pointed out that there was a total of 143 police encounters all over the province during the period and as a result, 1,861 accused as well as alleged terrorists and dacoits were arrested.

A total of 84 alleged criminals, including 24 terrorists, two kidnappers were killed while 38 alleged terrorists, two kidnappers, 24 killers, nine extortionists and 167 dacoits were reported killed.

As many as 787 accused were arrested under Weapons Act and 834 accused were nabbed under the Narcotics Act.

The weapons recovered included 39 SMGs/kalashnikoves, 12 shot- guns/repeaters, 24 rifles, 1,005 pistols/revolvers/mousers and 51 hand grenades and bombs.