Whats the point of govt if it cant handle a cricket match, asks Parvez Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) senior and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that if Punjab government cannot hold 6 hours match even in its own capital then what is its responsibility?

He maintained that they should accept their inefficiency and resign; for the first time in the history of the world, a government has sought army help for holding a match. Government strategy to hold a match peacefully should be termed as an achievement of N-League and God-forbid any incident occurs then its responsibility to be put on the army.

Responding to questions from the media at his residence on Friday, Elahi said that the army is already fighting on many fronts, tension of eastern and western borders is increasing every day and within the country operation “Radul Fasad” is going on, in these circumstances involving the army in the security of cricket matches amounts to interrupting its war against terrorism.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that by holding the entire city hostage for one match, the propaganda against Pakistan is being strengthened that Pakistan has become the most dangerous country in the world.