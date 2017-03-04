Two car lifters held

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two car lifters and recovered 2320 gram hashish from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of IGP Tariq Masood Yasin to control car theft incidents in Islamabad, SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani and SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas constituted an SIU team comprising SI Noor-ul-Islam, ASIs Zohray Khan, Manzoor Ilahi and others who nabbed two car lifters during picketing at various points in Islamabad.

They have been identified as Habib-ur-Rehman and Tahir Habib who also confessed to stealing numerous cars from Islamabad. One of the cars was stolen by them from Poly Clinic Hospital Islamabad while a Suzuki jeep from the area of Khanna Police Station. A separate police team has been constituted to arrest those to whom they sold these vehicles.

The SSP has appreciated their performance and directed to accelerate efforts to curb crime of car theft.