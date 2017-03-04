Technology is important for collective progress, efficiency, says Marriyum

Collective progress is contingent upon adopting breakthrough technology, leading to create pathways to transparency and efficiency, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb stated this while overseeing the new media initiative in the first consultation session with the stakeholders on the automation system of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) on Friday.

Media and government are aligned in exploring potential proposals and creative ideas that enable greater progress and prosperity, reiterated the minister.

She further stressed the need of the hour to introduce modern day technology aiming for higher automation and computerisation of the ABC to ensure credible and authentic circulation data.

The stakeholders, during the meeting, were presented a comprehensive roadmap of the automation system of the Audit Bureau of Circulation in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board showcasing their dynamic website and management information system to transform the seven manual process chains of the ABC, into a high-tech automated system transforming the ABC certification process a credible benchmark for both advertisers and advertising agencies.

The minister stressed the growing need of a pragmatic, realistic and holistic approach in seeking valuable input, promoting positive discourse and encouraging healthy exchange of ideas to streamline the existing process of audit circulation through facilitation and team building, towards making it a transparent and progressive narrative for the masses.

Once the online system is in place, it will not only be beneficial for the media industry but will also enhance good governance, concluded the minister.

She further elaborated that training and capacity building will be an integral and continuous during different phases of the project for regional and local newspapers to facilitate the stakeholders at all levels.

The next round of talks is scheduled to be held on April 03, 2017.