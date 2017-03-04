Syed Noor confirms lead cast for upcoming film

Syed Noor has confirmed that he has cast Shabnam alongside Nadeem Baig in his upcoming film, Aina 2

The filmmaker revealed that plans for his film are set in motion with the two veteran actors on board.

“Shabnam Sahiba is back and we welcome her. I met her a few times when I was on shoots in Karachi,” said the director. “We also met at Nadeem Sab’shome. We all ended up discussing Aina 2 there. We got an old producer friend on board. We felt that this must happen and I want to make it with Shabnam Sahiba and Nadeem Sab.”

Syed Noor wants to take this film with a different angle. According to him, “The film shows a later stage in life and we’re hoping to incorporate some flashbacks and introduce new actors.”

The filmmaker hopes to make a positive impact on this movie on the film industry. Says Noor, “We want to bring back dignified films to the Pakistan film industry so that our new generations can learn from it all. Maybe we’ll be able to bring new and improved entertainment to Pakistan.”

No dates have been announced for Aina 2 as of yet