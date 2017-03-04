Sindh CM approves road, park schemes for Shar Goth

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved a summary of construction of roads and a family park at Shar Goth, near Sachal Goth, Karachi.

The CM approved a summary to set up a Benazir Bhutto Family Park and construct link roads in the vicinity, and he also issued Rs167.9million for the schemes.

These schemes would not only benefit Shar Goth but also Sachal Goth, Marooara Goth, Ghazi Goth and other localities as it would spur socioeconomic activities in these rural areas.

However, social leaders, Mubarrak Ujjan, Shuhabuddin, Sarfaraz Lakho, Hakim Channa, Taj Wassan, Hareef Chandio, Fayaz Soomro, Habibullah, Yasmeen Agha, Muhammad Bachal Soomro, Sikandar Dhamra and others have welcomed the approval of the summary and release of the funds.

They thanked the Sindh chief minister for his generous gesture. They hoped that these schemes would frustrate the land grabbing mafia and would be helpful in improving the rule of law.