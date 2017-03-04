Security forces lodge case against suspects for keeping substandard pesticides

HYDERABAD: Security forces, following a tip-off, registered a case against two suspects for keeping substandard pesticides.

Meanwhile, a thorough investigation of detainees Imran Khalid and Adnan Jalib has been launched after which final report will be presented to higher officials.

There has been an alarming number of cases in Sindh in the recent few years involving substandard pesticides. Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal also directed to launch a crackdown against elements involved in this crime in October last year.