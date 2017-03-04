LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that rulers will have to take real steps to eradicate problems of the people.

Addressing party workers here on Saturday, he said the increase in poverty rate on daily basis has made the lives of the poor miserable as they have been compelled to starve.

He said PTI is united under leadership of Imran Khan and fighting to eradicate problems of load shedding, poverty, and unemployment.

He said time wasting stunts have made conditions worse. “It is the responsibility of the rulers to eradicate these problems by finding solutions to ease the lives of the people,” Sarwar added.