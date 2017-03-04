Rangers, police nab 13 suspects, seize weapons

During search operations in different areas of the city, Rangers and police detained at least 13 suspects and also recovered hand grenades and weapons from different parts of Karachi.

On a tip-off, the police and Rangers conducted search operations in Baldiya Town, Orangi Town, Nazimabad, Garden Dhobi Ghat, Lyari, Cheel Chowk, Mirza Adam Road, Sohrab Goth, Superhighway and adjoining areas.

Police and Rangers conducted door-to-door checking and rounded up 13 suspects.

The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigations.