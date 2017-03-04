Punjab Rangers, police arrest 47 suspects during search operations

LAHORE: Amid ongoing security crackdown across the country, Rangers and police in Punjab apprehended 47 accused during operations in Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Attock and Islamabad.

The arrested included activists of banned organisations. Arms and illegal weapons were also seized from their possession.

On the other hand, police also carried out search operations in Naulakha, Ravi Road and New Anarkali areas and checked the identity documents of the residents during a house-to-house search.

The biometric device was also used during the search operation. Police detained at least 17 suspects who failed to produce any identity documents.