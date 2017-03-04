PSL’17: Peshawar Zalmi arrive in Lahore for final match

LAHORE: The finalists of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017, Peshawar Zalmi arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Saturday to play the final match of the league.at Gadaffi Stadium on Sunday.

The franchise owner Javed Afridi shared a picture on social media before departure, in which Muhammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Asghar, Hassan Ali, Imran Khan Junior and Waqar Younis were seen boarding the plane.

Peshawar defeated Karachi Kings by 24 runs in the playoffs match to book their spot in the final. They will take on Quetta Gladiators at the final.

The foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi are expected to arrive today evening.