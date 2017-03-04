PSL final: Online tickets available again

LAHORE: PSL has resumed the online sale of the tickets for the final today (Saturday).

According to details, however, only 8000 and 12000 rupee worth tickets will be available online.

The announcement comes as a pleasant surprise as the fans have been struggling to get hold of the tickets ever since the online tickets were originally sold out.

The much-anticipated PSL final is scheduled to be held on the 5th of March at the Qadaffi Stadium, Lahore amid stringent security measure throughout the city.