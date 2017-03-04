PSL chairman applauds enthusiasm of fans in UAE, urges them to come to Lahore

SHARJAH: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi has paid tribute to all PSL lovers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for making the league matches and playoffs of the tournament a huge success.

Sethi was addressing spectators at Sharjah Cricket Stadium where Peshawar Zalmi qualified for the PSL final after brushing aside Karachi Kings by 24 runs in the third playoff.

Najam Sethi said, “The interest of spectators in PSL was at its peak throughout, and this tournament would not have become such an immense triumph without the support of Pakistani nationals in the UAE.”

Can you see the ocean of people in Dubai stadium & outside? Can you hear the roar of the crowd? Lahore, here we come! Proud to be Pakistani. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 3, 2017

Sethi also stated that visas to 16 foreign players for PSL final have been issued. These cricketers are included in the league after Quetta Gladiators overseas players refused to play final in Lahore.

However, Peshawar Zalmi’s full squad will be in action at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The foreign players in the team include skipper Darren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Samit Patel.