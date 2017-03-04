Probiotic can help alleviate hay fever symptoms

According to a new study, however, symptoms of hay fever could be reduced with a simple probiotic.

First study author Jennifer Dennis, Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Florida, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the American journal of Clinical Nutrition.

With this in mind, the researchers set out to determine how a probiotic containing a combination of Lactobacillus gasseri, Bifidobacterium bifidum, and Bifidobacterium longum affects seasonal allergy symptoms and life quality.

The subjects were then randomly allocated to one of two groups. One group was given the combination probiotic in the form of a capsule, to be taken twice daily, while the other group received a placebo.

Participants were not using any other allergy medications during the 8-week study period, and the study took place at the peak of spring allergy season.

Compared with participants who took the placebo, those who took the combination probiotic reported a reduction in allergy symptoms and improvements in quality of life, as determined by weekly telephone surveys. Not all probiotics work for allergies. This one did,” says Dennis.

Subjects with mild seasonal allergies reported the greatest benefits from the combination probiotic, the team reports.

While further studies are needed to pinpoint precisely how the combination probiotic might alleviate symptoms of seasonal allergies, the team hypothesizes that it might be down to an increase in regulatory T cells, which could boost tolerance to such symptoms.

In conclusion to their findings, the researchers state that:

“Our study demonstrates a potential benefit for healthy adults with self-identified seasonal allergies when the probiotic is administered starting at the greatest level of allergy symptoms.

Future research should focus on the molecular mechanism by which probiotics modulate immune function. If elucidated, this information may lead to a more complete understanding of the role of commensal microorganisms in developing and maintaining immune balance.”