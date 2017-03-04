President meets Jordanian historian, talks Palestine, Kashmir

President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday met Jordanian historian and author Umar Mohammad Nazal Armouthi who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, he said that great transformations were going to occur in the world in the next decade as a result of which the issue of Kashmir and many problems of the Arab world would be resolved.

He further said that the issues of Kashmir and Palestine would remain unresolved unless they were settled in accordance with aspirations of the people of the regions.