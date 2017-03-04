PPP’s support of military courts dependent upon legal advice, says Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that his party support for the military courts is dependent upon the legal advice regarding the matter.

He was addressing the media after the PPP’s All Parties Conference. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government had failed to implement the National Action Plan.

“The failure of the government to implement the National Action Plan is its criminal negligence,” he said. “We are against military courts. If the need to establish military courts arises, we will present our own draft after consultations with our own lawyers,” added the PPP chairman.

“A committee has been established under Farooq H Naik,” he said. “If the need arises, we will prepare our own draft pertaining to military courts and will present it to opposition parties,” said Farhat Ullah Babar while addressing the media.

Addressing the APC, Zardari said that he wanted their joint statement to be presented in the parliament.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chief of Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali, and Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat, Balochistan National Party chief Israrullah Zehri, Jamhoori Watan Party chief Aftab Sherpao, and a delegation from Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen and Muttahida Qaumi Movement were some of the attendees of the APC.

