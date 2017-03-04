PPP, PML-N two sides of same coin: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are two faces of the same coin, adding that a noose against the corruption mafia has already been tightened and they would not be allowed to flee.

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh reached at Khipro from Karachi where he was accorded a warm welcome by the PTI workers and escorted to the Shaheed Chowk in a big rally. Dr Mustanisr Billah, Ghulam Qadir Daris, Akbar Palli, Imran Qureshi, Aneesa Walliullah, Mohsin Ghuman, Noor MuhammadSiyal, Arshad Rajput, Muhammad Ali Sheikh, Abbas Khuwaja, Agha Ahmed Ali, Ali Nawaz Hingorjo and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing here, he said Sindh has already been turned into the ruins due to the corruption of rulers, adding only the PTI is raising a strong voice for the rights of the people of Sindh. He said if the government had done its job competently and honestly then the nation would have no need of establishing the military courts.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that road and streets in whole Sindh had been damaged. He said the PPP and PML-N had damaged every institution of the country, but now the noose around these corrupt rulers had already been tightened. They are being cornered from every side. He said there was nothing for the poor people in the manifesto of both the PPP and the PML-N. He said the PTI has been fighting this corrupt system since long. He said he has remained personally attached to Khipro and if the voters of Khipro desired so he would fight for the provincial assembly seat from here.

He said the military courts are not a solution to all issues. He said after the 21st amendment the rulers had got ample time for reforms and strengthening of system and institutions, but they did nothing in these two long years span, except criticising Imran Khan. He said the educated youths are wandering on roads as there are no jobs for them. He said the rulers are selling government jobs

He said the educated youths wander on roads as there are no jobs for them. He said the rulers were selling government jobs at high rates and they had not brought any meaningful change in the lives of the poor people of Sindh. He said if there was a change it was in the houses and mansions of waderas and bureaucrats.

He said a real change had started to sweep the country in the leadership of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi and it would bring uplift in the lifestyle of poor people. He said truth had already prevailed in the Panama Leaks case. He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan were already victorious in this case, as every Pakistani today demanded an end to corruption.

He said Imran Khan would soon come to visit Sindh and people of Sindh are ready to take to the street in his leadership to fight for their rights.

Later, Haleem Adil Sheikh visited Goth Piri and offered condolence to PTI leader Shahid Hingorjo on the demise of his brother Jumman Hingorjo. He also visited Village Raddo, where he addressed a corner meeting arranged by PTI leader Ali Nawaz Hingorjo.