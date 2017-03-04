PM turns table in CADD Ministry

Taking strong exception to the rising complaints of irregularities and poor performance, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has transferred all senior officers of the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) except the minister and the secretary.

The sources said that the premier also suspended services of former additional CADD secretary Zafar Nasrullah, Senior Joint Secretary Chaudhry Mubarak and deputy secretary Khizar Saleem Khokhar.

They said that they were suspended for blocking the inquiry against former member admin Suleman Warraich and member engineering Shahid Sohail.

Joint Secretary Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo was asked to report to Establishment Division, while CADD Joint Secretary Ayesha Farooq services have been returned to FBR.

CADD Joint secretary Mir Ejaz Talpur has been appointed joint secretary in Ministry of Textile, while Religious Affairs Joint Secretary Nadeem Ahmed Malik and Food Joint Secretary Alamgir Ahmed have been appointed as CADD joint secretary.

CADD Deputy Secretary Ahsanul Haq has been transferred to Textile Division, while Abdul Waheed has been appointed in Revenue Division.

CADD Deputy Secretary Siama Shams services have been assigned to Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Nawab Gul has been appointed as CADD Deputy Secretary and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Secretary Agha Najibur Rehman and Deputy Secretary Zafarullah have been transferred to CADD.

Sources said that ten CADD section officers i.e., Muhammad Firdous, Khalid Mehmood, Ziaur Rehman, Azhar Iqbal, Sardar Mehmood, Hidayatullah, Javed Akbar, Ferooz Khan, Syed Hassan Mehmood and Muhammad Yousaf have been transferred.

In addition, Dr Shabnam, Firdous, Nayab Imran, Asif Riaz, Wahid Memon, Noshad Khaleeq, Zohaib Hassan Sheikh, Manzoor Ali Shah, Tahir Akbar, Feza Shahid and Sohail Ahmed were also among those transferred from the CADD Ministry.