Not invited by PCB for PSL final: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not invited him for the final of Pakistan Super League in Lahore.

He said Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi called him twice on phone but did not send invitation for the final. He disclosed that Sethi had assured him to give him special pass for the VIP enclosure at the Qaddafi Stadium. The AML chief said he has ticket of Rs 500 and would watch the final by having a seat in the general enclosure among the public.

“I have decided that I will watch PSL final match while sitting with common people on ordinary ticket”, he added. Sheikh Rasheed said the government was not happy at his presence in the Qaddafi Stadium for watching the PSL final.