Mercury hampers IQ level of nation

The hazardous effects of mercury can be mitigated through the efforts of all concerned; industrialists, the ministry of climate change, all environmental protection departments (EPDs), citizens, and the media. The Minamata convention on mercury is a global treaty to protect human health and the environment from the adverse effects of mercury.

This was expressed by the participants of an awareness workshop on ‘Minamata initial assessment and training on inventory of mercury and mercury compounds in products in Pakistan’ held in Lahore on Thursday.

The workshop was organised by ministry of climate change in collaboration with Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) to sensitise all the relevant stakeholders on the Minamata convention on mercury.

EPD Secretary Said Anjum claimed that Pakistan had made the chlor-alkali industry mercury free. He said that the chlor-alkali industry in Pakistan was considered by global experts as the most eco-friendly and has successfully phased out mercury from the country. “Pakistan has become the third country to do so in the world after India and Japan,” he said, adding that the credit for this goes to the industry.

Mercury is a naturally occurring element and its compounds have serious effects on human and animal health. The element is highly toxic and can harm the brain, kidneys, lungs, while also posing direct risks to unborn and premature children by causing the underdevelopment of their nervous systems.

Climate Change Department Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Iftikhar-ul-Hassn Gilani said that chlorine and caustic soda were produced at chlor-alkali plants previously using mercury cells, which have now been completely removed with latest ion exchange membrane (IEM) technology, which is environment friendly as well as energy-efficient. He said that the government was fully committed to replacing mercury-based technologies and products in-line with decisions being taken to opt for eco-friendly technologies and products in Pakistan.

“Our most vital concern is the next generation, because mercury mostly affects growing children. Mercury drastically lowers the IQ of children,” he said and added that every citizen must play his or her role in eliminating it from the country.

Ittehad Chemical Industries Head of Planning Khurshid Sheikh said that mercury cell chlor-alkali products are used to produce thousands of products including food ingredients such as citric acid, sodium benzoate, and high fructose corn syrup. He said that the local chlor-alkali industry had invested significantly to phase out mercury cell technology and was implementing membrane cell technology. However, he proposed that the government should implement a ban on imports of inferior quality caustic soda contaminated by mercury.

Climate Change Ministry Deputy Director (Chemical) Dr Zaigham Abbas said that important work is currently being carried out under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Global Mercury Partnership on Reducing Mercury in the chlor-alkali sector. “Pakistan is a signatory to the Minamata Convention on Mercury and the ministry with the collaboration of the UNEP is implementing a project titled “Development of Minamata Initial Assessment in Pakistan” to strengthen the baselines on mercury management, and to develop the national mercury release inventories and national mercury management plans.

Commenting on making the chlor-alkali industry mercury free in Pakistan, Dr Zaigham said that the ministry of climate change is working closely with the industry to eliminate mercury and mercury products. Capacity building and technical support were being provided since 2008 to achieve this goal. The government of Pakistan is targeting 2020 and year 2025 to phase out mercury added products and mercury based processes respectively.

All workshop participants were on the same page regarding adopting a concrete policy as well as legislation to deal with the issues related to mercury.

The workshop was attended by the mines and minerals additional secretary, agriculture secretary, representatives of the relevant federal and provincial government departments, representatives of the chemical industry, environmentalists, development organisations, policy experts, researchers, academicians, and scientists, who discussed the severity of the hazards of mercury to the environment and human health.