Meghan Markle accompanies Prince Harry at his close friend’s wedding

Seems like British Royal Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle have taken their relationship to the next level!

Putting all speculations to rest, Meghan joined Prince Harry in Jamaica for the wedding of his close friend, Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip, confirming the seriousness of their relationship, reports Daily Mail.

One friend said: “This the first time that she and Harry have socialised so openly as a couple and is a significant step up in their relationship.”

“Make no mistake, he heads over heels about her. This one could go all the way,” he added.

Dressed in a gorgeous floral gown, Meghan accompanied Harry, who was dressed in a navy suit. The two seemed to have a good time.

The two flew separately to Jamaica. The two on and off reportedly live together.

Ironically, Jamaica is the very place, Meghan got married to her ex-husband Trevor Engleson in 2011, after being in a relationship with him for seven years.

The couple got divorced just tow years after the wedding in 2013.

Prince Harry and the Suits actor sparked rumours of dating last year. Since then, the couple has made very few public appearances.