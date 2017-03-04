Marriage hall owners seek CM’s help in resolving issues

Marriage halls are providing social services and employment opportunities to the community in Karachi. This is the unique amenity which earns huge revenue for the government in terms of taxes to the national wealth,” says secretary general of Karachi Marriage Hall Owners Association at its general body meeting held here on Friday.

The leaders expressed the hope that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali shah will take a personal interest in addressing their problems and concerns.

The association leaders assured the provincial government and other agencies, including KMC, KDA and police of their full cooperation in maintaining the amenity in Karachi. They maintained that association provides huge employment to people across from Sindh, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Baluchistan and FATA in their community centres. They urged authorities to extend support to this community services for the welfare of the society.

The meeting was also attended by the Association Chairman Ismatullah Khan, President Anees-ur-Rehman, Vice President Rana Raees Ajaz Khan, Faizi Habib, Shafiq Mirza and Syed Aijaz Ali Navaid.