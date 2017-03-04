Man, woman killed by FC in search operation in Kech

GWADAR: A man and a woman died and two security personnel suffered injuries in an exchange of fire during a search operation in the Buleda area of Kech district.

According to media reports, the Frontier Corps personnel launched the operation after receiving information about the presence of wanted militants in the area on Thursday night. During the operation, the personnel tried to arrest a suspected militant at a house, but he escaped.

However, another man, Abdul Khaliq, died and a woman was injured in an ensuing clash. , FC personnel Muhammad Amin and Naveed Shahzed were critically injured.

According to local authorities, the woman died during treatment on Friday.

Officials said that the man who escaped was a leader of a ‘banned group’.

The officials also claimed that arms and ammunition had been seized from the house.