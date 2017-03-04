Jeddah airport administration penalises PIA over constant flight delays

JEDDAH: Jeddah airport administration penalised Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over the constant delay in flight operations.

According to details, Saudi aviation officials said that not even a single flight of PIA was on time in February due to which all the facilities have been taken back despite PIA’s formal apology.

The facilities that have been taken away from the airline included briefing counter, lounge and parking at the airport.

The Saudi officials said that delay in flight operations badly irked the passengers and also caused violations of the airport rules.