Iranian Ambassador meets Army Chief to discuss regional security

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost on Saturday met the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa today to talk about regional security.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Ambassador Honardoost expressed his appreciation for Operation Raddul Fasaad and lauded Pakistan Army’s contributions to regional peace and stability.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan Army “greatly values the historical relationship between the two brotherly countries which can never be compromised at any cost”, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

He also said that military collaboration between the two countries will have a long-lasting positive impact on regional peace and stability.