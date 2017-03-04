Internet reacts to viral video of biker misbehaving with Dolphin force officials

LAHORE: A biker in Lahore misbehaved with the elite security patrol Dolphin force and traffic police in the city after he was stopped for not having a number plate on his heavy bike.

According to details, the officers requested the biker to explain why he did not have one to which he started responding with an abusive and loud tone.

A video was posted on Facebook by a Daily Jang columnist Ali Moeen Nawazish, with the caption, “Would this guy dare behave this way if our Police were independent and strong? Should see people like these talking to Police abroad! Awaz nahi nikalti.”

The video showed the biker misbehaving and screaming at the security patrol.

“I will not get the number plate, do whatever you want, call whoever you want,” the man screamed.

