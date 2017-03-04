Imran Khan decides not to contest next polls on NA-1

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan decided not to contest general polls on Peshawar’s NA-1 constituency.

Imran Khan had won the contest on same constituency in 2013 general election; but later on, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmed Balur defeated a PTI candidate in by-polls.

PTI supporters in KP especially in Peshawar have demanded their leader to context next elections from NA-1 constituency, but Imran Khan declined the request and decided that Haji Shoukat Ali is going to contest on key seat in Peshawar.

Former Town Nazim Haji Shaukat Ali joined PTI last month.

Imran Khan welcomed Shaukat Ali in his party, saying that the country needs young and energetic leadership.