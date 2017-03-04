Hospitals to be on high alert during PSL final

LAHORE: Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah on Saturday said that all teaching hospitals, autonomous medical institutions and specialised healthcare institutes had been directed to remain high alert in connection with the final match of the Pakistan Super League to be held on March 5.

Talking to APP, Najam said that all officers and heads 5 of hospitals/specialised institutions had been directed to ensure arrangements to provide best medical cover to people, adding, warnings had been issued to all the hospital heads that no leniency would be tolerated at any cost in this regard.

To a question, he said the department had issued written instructions to the KEMU, FJMU vice chancellors, Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex chairman, and principals of autonomous medical institutions, Mayo Hospital CE, all the medical superintendents of teaching hospital and heads of Specialised Health Institutions to ensure foolproof arrangements to provide medical cover to the public to meet any untoward situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that a temporary 25-bed hospital had been set up at the National Hockey Stadium, adjacent to the Gaddafi Stadium, to meet any medical emergency and the hospital would work 24 hours.