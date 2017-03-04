Here’s how you can identify an accidented car!

Buying a used car can be a tough decision at times. One may easily get fooled by the dealers and can end up buying an accidental car that was repaired inside out. With reference to my previous article Here’s Why You Should be Cautious When Buying an Imported JDM Car, a lot of people questioned: is it possible to identify an accidental car? Well, identifying an accidental car may be quite difficult but there are a number of steps you should undertake in order to make sure that the car you are buying is neither accidental nor repainted. Here are few tips that will help you in this regard.

Conduct a Color Test:

Undertaking a colour test can be very helpful in identifying the originality of car’s paint. The after-market paint job can be identified by taking a walk around the car and observing it in detail, for example: if any part of the car appears to be different in colour shade than the rest of the car is your first indication. Aftermarket paint jobs often fade away and do not appear exactly the same as factory paint job. It is recommended to observe doors, hood, and panels of the car to see if there is a difference of colour shade. It is recommended to inspect the car’s paint in sunlight as the after-market paint appears to be dull upon reflection of sunlight.

Finger Test:

Finger test can give you valuable information about the after-market denting and painting of a car. To run a finger test, walk around the car and run your fingers along the panels, doors, hood and the entire body of your car. In the case of after-market denting or paint job, you will be able to easily feel (upon touching) the haphazard layers of colours. Inspect the paint of your car under the sun by placing your finger on a body part. If you do not see a sharp reflection of your finger, that particular part might have been repainted.

Inspect the seals:

If your -potential- car has been in a major accident, then there is a strong possibility of its seals becoming undone or resealed. Make sure to inspect these seals, particularly of its panels, doors, and the hood. The other case in this situation is a misalignment of these seals.

Verify the Auction Report:

In case you are interested in buying an Imported JDM car, make sure to verify your auction sheet. You can refer to my article Read And Find Out How To Online Verify Auction Sheet Of Your Imported Japanese Car. If you are still unable to verify the auction report, get in touch with a JDM importer and he will verify your auction report from live auction house servers.

Let’s do it for you:

If you are really quite concerned about the originality of the car you plan to buy. Let us help you with our CarSure Expert teams. Our CarSure experts will generate a complete report based on:

• Engine / Transmission Check

• Suspension / Steering Check

• Brakes Check

• Electronics / Computer Check

• Exterior Check

• Accidental Check

• Test Drive

Courtesy: Pakwheels