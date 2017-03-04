Govt appoints new CEO for SPCS

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday appointed Nabeel Javed as the chief executive officer (CEO)of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company–South.

Nabeel Javed, an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, belongs to the 25th Common and held various important posts during his career such as the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general, Industries, Commerce and Investment secretary, Rahim Yar Khan District coordination officer, Local Government and Community director general and Nankana Sahib District coordination officer.

Sources said that he was also appointed as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) director general last month but was not willing to continue his services in the EPA.