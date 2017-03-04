Free tickets should be given out for Imran Khan enclosure, says Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Test captain Imran Khan wants PCB to give out free tickets for the enclosure named after him at the Qaddafi stadium.

He further says that a ticket worth Rs. 12000 is too expensive for an enclosure and it isn’t fair.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the news saying that the PSL final has been turned into an elitist event.

PSL final is scheduled to be held between Quetta Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi amid stringent security measures at the Qadaffi stadium Lahore on Sunday, the 5th of March