Finalists to pick foreign players from pool

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the overseas players for the Pakistan Super League final, scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 5.

All major overseas players of Quetta Gladiators, namely Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Rilee Rossouw and Tymal Mills, withdrew from the final following the Gladiators’ victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the first playoff, leaving many wondering whether the team would have any foreign player at all for the grand finale.

However, Quetta Gladiators and the other two remaining teams, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, have nominated 16 overseas players from the earlier list of 54 players for the PSL final.

It is important to mention Zalmi overseas players Darren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel and Chris Jordan have already agreed to come to Pakistan if their team qualifies for the final.

Javed Afridi said that agreement of Zalmi players is a huge news for Pakistan.

“This is a big thing and Peshawar Zalmi stands united with Pakistan and Pakistan Cricket,” said Afridi.

Following is the list of foreign players nominated for the PSL final:

Anamul Haque — Bangladesh

Elton Chigumbura — Zimbabwe

Peter David Tergo — England

Rayad Emrit — West Indies

Graeme Cremer — Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine — Zimbabwe

Jade Dernbach — England

Ryan ten Doeschate — Netherlands

Morne van Wyk — South Africa

Richard Levi — South Africa

Ashar Zaidi — England

Josh Cobb — England

Azharullah — England

Sean Ervine — Zimbabwe

Kesrick Williams — West Indies

PCB invites former cricketing greats: PCB on Friday invited former cricketing legends and chairmen to watch the final of the PSL.

The former PCB chairmen who have been invited include Khalid Mahmood, Ijaz Butt, Naseem Ashraf and Tauqir Zia.

Invitations were also extended to former players Javed Miandad, Abdul Qadir, Aamir Sohail, Majid Khan and Rashid Latif. The wives of cricket greats who are no longer with us such as Hanif Muhammad, Imtiaz Ahmed and Faisal Mahmood have also been invited to the final.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Government of Punjab enclosure have been sent by the chief minister to students and experts.

On Thursday it was reported that invitations had not been given to Javed Miandad, Abdul Qadir and Sarfraz Nawaz by the PCB.