FDE orders educational institutions to improve security

All the schools and colleges in Islamabad have been directed by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) of the Capital Administration Development Division to improve security at campuses.

FDE issued new instructions to around 422 schools and colleges to ensure that their security cameras are operational 24/7 while officials must remain vigilant to deal with any problematic situation.

Furthermore, the institutions have been directed to keep numbers of nearby police stations in handy, in case of an emergency.

FDE had warned school and college principals that strict actions would be taken against them if the new instructions are not followed.

After the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in December 2014, all government educational institutions in the capital had been provided funds to make security arrangements including the purchase of closed-circuit television cameras, raising boundary walls, installing barbed wires and even hiring security guards.

Though all schools and colleges in the capital installed at least four security cameras, not all were fully functional around the clock.

Last year, security guards at schools and colleges were laid off by FDE owing to shortage of funds.

Meanwhile, FDE officials stated that along with Parliamentary Secretary for the Capital Administration and Development Division Maiza Hameed, they would be monitoring security arrangements at the institutions.

They would also visit various education institutes to oversee security arrangements and plug loopholes.