SARGODHA: A man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over a domestic dispute within the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police limits on Saturday.

Police sources said that Shahid s/o Muhammad Mansha, father of 4 children, a resident of Chak 15 SB, tehsil Bhalwal, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, over a domestic dispute.

Police handed over the body to the family after medico-legal formalities and started an investigation.