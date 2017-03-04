FATA reforms: Imran Khan asks KP govt to submit suggestions

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan has asked the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to submit suggestions to modify the recently approved FATA reforms package, in a way that would be suitable for the provincial government.

This directive came as a result of the provincial government’s reservations about the lack of financial powers bestowed upon the Chief Minister regarding the FATA reforms package.

The cabinet recently approved funds amounting to Rs110 billion for Fata under a 10-year uplift plan; a major portion of which would be given through the National Finance Commission.

Imran Khan recently held a meeting at his residence in Bani Gala which was also attended by the Chief Minister of K-P Pervaiz Khattak along with his cabinet members.

“Confusion persists over the framework of the authority of the chief minister and governor. PTI has decided to propose recommendations to the government [in this regard] after a detailed review of the reforms package,” read a statement issued by the party following the meeting.

During the meeting, Imran appreciated Khattak for his efforts to get the reforms approved but said that more financial power should have been given to the chief minister for proper execution. He also said that the entire nation was appreciating the efforts of the provincial government for bringing tribesmen in Fata into the national mainstream.

Imran said that the reforms would help tackle terrorism and extremism in the country’s western border. However, he said, the package still contained some ambiguities that needed to be taken care of.