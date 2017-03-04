Fake policeman held

Industrial Area police have nabbed a person involved in looting people after impersonating himself as policeman.

According to details, Mir Vaisa and his family was deprived of cash and mobile phones at gun point by some persons in police uniform following which a case was registered at relevant police station.

Following this complaint, SP Industrial Area Muhammad Ahsan Iqbal assigned task to ASP Hassam Bin Ashraf to ensure arrest of the perpetrators of this act. A special team was constituted by him including SHO Inspector Khalid Mehmud Awan, ASI Khalid Hussain and others.

This team worked hard and succeeded to nab Abdul Khalil s/o Juma Khan, a resident of Peshawar for his alleged involvement in such activities and recovered car (AAZ-946), 30 bore pistol used in such crime along with mobile phone and police card from him.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team.